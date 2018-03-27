YEREVAN. – A tragic road accident has taken place Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 10:50am, a Hyundai Sonata, a Fiat, and an Opel crashed, informed shamshyan.com.

One injured person was taken to hospital, where, however, this person died without regaining consciousness.

After the collision, the Hyundai hit a person who was standing on the permitted section of the road, then it crashed into the Opel and, subsequently, into two other vehicles that were lawfully parked.

A criminal case was filed into this incident.

The police and the investigation department are working to ascertain the identities of the drivers and the victim.