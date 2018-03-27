Forty-one children were killed in a shopping mall fire in Russia’s Kemerovo while the death toll reached 64.

The lists of the victims were hanged in the headquarters set up by the families of those killed, Interfax reported.

According to the activists, there were around 20 adults, the rest are children.

Earlier the Kemerovo residents said they distrust the official figures, while the reports in social media claim 300-400 people were killed. Some sources said the false information was posted by hackers who cracked the account of pro-government Rossiya 23 TV channel.

The investigators dismissed reports about 300 killed and said several people had been detained.

Rally staged in Russia’s Kemerovo, demonstrators demand meeting with President Putin