YEREVAN. – The EU pursues a step-by-step policy in relation to visa-free regime with the Eastern Partnership countries, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister said in Yerevan.

Jean Asselborn said Armenia makes great efforts to become the country of the rule of law, and if this continues, the day will come when the long-awaited liberalization of the visa regime will take place.

Luxembourg itself has always been kind to those who want to visit the country, he said, adding that the experience of visa-free regime with the Balkans has caused certain justified fears.

“Armenia is on the right track,” the minister said during a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian.

He emphasized that the problem cannot be solved overnight, and the European Commission must find a solution for all countries.

“Edward, you can rely on Luxembourg. We will do our best to provide assistance,” he concluded.