Turkish-Russian agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems will not affect the supply of American F-35 fighters, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday, Hurriyet reported.
“These are two separate projects. We have already agreed on the purchase of S-400 anti-missile defense systems and this will not affect the purchase of F-35 aircrafts from the United States,” Canikli said.
In December 2017, Russian and Turkish representatives signed a loan agreement for the supply of S-400 air missile systems. The parties agreed on technological cooperation to develop the production of anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey.
As reported earlier, the head of the commission of the Turkish parliament on international affairs, Volkan Bozkyr, said that the US Congress can prohibit the supply of F-35 fighters to Turkey as a response to the purchase of Russian S-400s.