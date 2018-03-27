Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring March 28 a day of mourning in Russia in connection with the tragedy in Kemerovo, Kremlin reported.

The fire broke out in the shopping center of Kemerovo on Sunday. At least 64 people, including 41 children were killed as the result of the tragedy.

Several people were detained within the framework of the criminal case.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Kemerovo on Tuesday morning and laid flowers near the shopping center in memory of the victims of deadly fire.