The Armenian American Museum has called on the community to show its support for the historic project developing in Glendale.

The Museum is asking to sign the petition to support a center for culture, education, and empowerment.

“The mission of the Museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice,” the statement reads.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the Armenian American Museum funding approved in last year’s budget has been programmed for expenditure this year in California Governor Brown’s proposed budget. This confirms that $3 million of the $4 million approved has actually been programmed for expenditure.