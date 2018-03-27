YEREVAN. – The region is going through a very difficult period and faces new challenges, former Armenian MP Tevan Poghosyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, several years ago when the process on the Iranian nuclear program was proceeding, everyone hoped the problem would be solved, and Armenia could benefit from the process.

“However, US President Donald Trump’s administration and its new appointments led to the fact that Iran is again at risk of being isolated,” Poghosyan said.

Turkey, in turn, takes active steps to interfere in Syria and the Middle East, as Ankara tries to increase its role in the region, noted Poghosyan, adding that many experts in the Middle East believe that the Armenian settlements are the next victims of Turkey’s regional policy.

“Armenia should be able to quickly move its citizens to its historical homeland from any place in the world, however, we do not see this. That is why the Armenians living in Syria and Iraq must be transported to Armenia beforehand, without waiting for another escalation in the Middle East that can be once again provoked by Turkey in the near future," Tevan Poghosyan concluded.