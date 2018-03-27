YEREVAN. – News Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia Michael Forbes—with residence in the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia—on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
Congratulating the ambassador on assuming office, the President wished him success in carrying out his diplomatic mission in Armenia, and expressed the hope that during his tenure, Ambassador Forbes will spare no effort to intensify the Armenian-Irish political discourse and expand bilateral cooperation, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, he pointed to the avenues for the development of Armenia-Ireland relations, and added that their cooperation within international organizations needs to be intensified to a greater extent.
Ambassador Michael Forbes, for his part, stressed that the avenues, which the President noted in terms of the development of cooperation, are among the priorities of his future activities, and that his objective is to promote bilateral relations and intensify political dialogue.
The Irish diplomat likewise spoke with satisfaction regarding the two countries’ cooperation within international organizations, and highlighted that Armenian-Irish parliamentary ties and their collaboration within the framework of the European Union (EU)—considering the partnership agreement which Armenia has signed with the EU—also can develop with success.