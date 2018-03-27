South Korea's reconnaissance confirms that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un actually visited China on March 26-27, the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported.
“North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or someone close to him is believed to be on a secret state visit to China,” the source said.
According to South Korean media, a special train from North Korea was captured on camera arriving at Beijing railway station under tight security.
South Korean government, as well as Chinese and North Korean state media, has not yet confirmed the information.