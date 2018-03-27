YEREVAN.- It is symbolic that Armenian people who survived the Genocide, threat of destruction, revived, and now is among the active fighters against genocides and crimes against humanity, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said at a joint press conference with Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn in Yerevan.

FM Nalbandian also thanked for Luxembourg’s support for the Armenia-initiated resolution on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of adopting the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide last week in the UN Human Rights Council.

Minister said that Raphael Lemkin who coined the term "genocide" referring to the Armenian Genocide, was one of the authors of the Convention.

At the meeting, FM Nalbandian welcomed his Luxembourgish counterpart and stressed that in addition to numerous meetings on the sidelines of international conferences the visit to Armenia is a good opportunity to continue discussions over a wide circle of issues of the bilateral agenda and issues of mutual interest concerning international and regional matters.

The Armenian FM thanked FM Asselborn for the valuable contribution of Luxembourg in the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, highly praising the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Luxembourg in 2015, as well as the continuous support of international efforts aimed at prevention.