YEREVAN. – The visit of Artsakh President, Bako Sahakyan, to the United States was very successful, former Armenian MP Tevan Poghosyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, earlier it was even impossible to imagine that a prominent American media outlet could publish an article about Nagorno-Karabakh or an article featuring representative of Artsakh Republic. However, the situation has been changed.
“Various meetings were held before, however, without any speeches. The number of meetings has also increased,” Poghosyan added.
According to the expert, the Armenian side has the opportunity to change the position of the OSCE Minsk Group member countries with regard to the international position on Karabakh.
The Armenian side should also increase its activity in raising the public awareness about Karabakh conflict, said the expert, adding that Armenia should not react to Azerbaijani propaganda, as the information war is still ongoing and nobody canceled it.