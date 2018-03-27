Numerous people are coming to the Russian embassy in Yerevan, since Tuesday morning, and placing flowers and toys outside the embassy building, in memory of the casualties of the tragedy that occurred in Kemerovo, Russia.

“Kemerovo, we stand with you,” the banner said.

The fire in the shopping mall claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring March 28 a day of mourning in connection with the tragedy. On Tuesday morning, numerous residents of Kemerovo held a rally outside the provincial hall building demanding a meeting with Putin and urging the authorities to tell the truth about this fire, as many of them do not believe in the official number of casualties in this tragedy.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has arrived on a visit to Armenia.

The minister visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian. Speaking to reporters in Yerevan, Asselborn said Armenia is an important partner for the European countries.

Later in the day Jean Asselborn will attend the opening of Luxembourg’s honorary consulate in Yerevan.

Several car accidents occurred in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

One person died in the hospital without regaining consciousness after three cars collided on one of the streets.

Eight people were hospitalized in another car accident on a bridge across Yerevan Lake as a car collided with a passenger mini bus.

Russia will expel at least 60 American diplomats following U.S. decision to expel Russian diplomats and to close the Seattle consulate, Russian MP Vladimir Jabarov said.

Overall, 140 Russian diplomats will be expelled from 25 countries, including 14 EU member states. The European Council President Donald Tusk said additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days or weeks.

The European Union is worried over Turkey president’s adherence to the rule of law at home and his actions in Syria and in the east Mediterranean, EU official told Reuters after EU-Turkey summit in Varna.

Donald Tusk said the meeting demonstrated that “relationship is going through difficult times”.

Erdogan, in turn, said that membership in the European Union remains a “strategic goal” for his country despite the uneasy relationship with the 28-member bloc.

The national football squad of Armenia on Tuesday will play a friendly, as they will host Lithuania.

Armenia and Lithuania are 91st and 147th, respectively, in the current FIFA World Ranking.

The friendly in capital city Yerevan is slated for kickoff at 7pm Armenia time.