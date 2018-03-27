The Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg opened its doors in Yerevan on Tuesday.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, attended the opening ceremony of the consulate.
Suren Zohrabyan was appointed Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in Armenia.
During his visit to Yerevan, the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian. The Luxembourg Minister will also meet Armenian President, Serzh Sargsyan.