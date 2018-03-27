NATO has expelled seven diplomats from the Russian mission to an Alliance following the attack on Sergei Skripal, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Reuters reported.

According to him, the Alliance has reduced the size of the Russian mission from 30 to 20 people.

“It sends a very clear message to Russia that it has costs,” Stoltenberg said.

As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. The United States and several European countries are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in response to an attack.