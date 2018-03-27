Preparations for an upcoming summit meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders in Ankara were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"The two presidents discussed preparations for a regular meeting of the top-level Cooperation Council between Russia and Turkey and the second summit of the Astana process guarantor nations - Russia, Turkey and Iran - due to be held in early April in Ankara," the Kremlin said.
The Turkish leader also extended his sincere condolences of the Kemerovo tragedy and offered the words of sympathy to the families of those killed in the disastrous shopping mall fire.
Apart from that, Putin and Erdogan stressed the importance of further development of bilateral relations, the Kremlin added.