US President Donald Trump has extended the cyber attack national emergency for one year, reported the Voice of America.
According to the White House, under a decree that was signed by then President Barack Obama, a cyber attack national emergency was declared in the US on April 1, 2015.
In December 2017, President Trump issued an executive order with added steps to address this cybersecurity emergency.
“[S]ignificant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States,” Trump said Tuesday, as he extended this state of emergency for another year.