YEREVAN. – The officials of Armenia shall submit to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials, and by no later than Friday, the 2017 declarations of their property, revenues and affiliated persons, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“The thing is that, under the amendments made to the Criminal Code, [and] which entered into force on July 1, 2017, unlawful enrichment has been criminalized [in Armenia]. And now, the officials’ declarations shall be investigated to find out whether or not they have unlawfully become rich.
“But let’s also note that since the law does not have retroactive force, this decision will reflect solely on those that unlawfully become rich after July 1, 2017. It means that the [Armenian] officials who have accumulated millions [of dollars and euros] before that can comfortably enjoy [their] possessions,” wrote Zhoghovurd.