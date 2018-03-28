YEREVAN. – At a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Defense Minister Davit Pakhchanyan of Armenia commented on the matter of possible US sanctions on the country.
He noted that these sanctions certainly cause concern.
“But our [Armenia’s] task is ensuring security [in the country],” Pakhchanyan added, “and we are guided by that task on that matter.”
The US had declared sanctions on Russian military industry companies. Considering that Armenia actively collaborates with Russia in this domain, Armenian society wants to now whether these sanctions might apply to Armenia, as well.