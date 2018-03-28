YEREVAN. – It is apparent that the Armenian side has some dissatisfaction with Russia’s arms supply to Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Military Industrial State Committee Head Davit Pakhchanyan, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

Commenting on the recent statement made in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan by Konstantin Zatulin—First Vice-Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots—and with respect to Russia’s supply of weapons to Azerbaijan, Pakhchanyan said there are statements from the Russian side that these supplies will be reduced.

The deputy defense minister added that Armenian-Russian military cooperation is quite productive.

In his words, Russian arms supply to Armenia within the framework of the first respective loan has been carried out in full, there is an agreement that the work will continue, and this is a major part of arms supply to Armenia.