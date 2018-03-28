YEREVAN. – VisaMetric company that will be engaged in accepting applications for the Schengen visa instead of the German embassy is a Russian-Turkish consortium, German Ambassador Matthias Kiesler confirmed.
The ambassador noted that the holding is located in Turkey. The company has rich experience in this field, and won a tender for providing services in Armenia and Central Asia.
“The results of the tender were not affected by the fact where exactly this company came from. I want to reassure you: the protection of personal data is the highest value for us,” Kiesler assured.
He also added that Lilit Gevorgyan will be the coordinator of the VisaMetric office in Armenia, and all employees are also Armenians.
Starting April 3 the German Embassy in Armenia will no longer accept applications for Schengen visa for Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and will transfer the function to VisaMetric center.