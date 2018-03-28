YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan underscores the need to resolve the matter of generation change in science in Armenia.
Sargsyan noted about the above-said at Wednesday’s meeting devoted to the results of the National Academy of Sciences’ activities that were carried out in the year past.
He said regular meetings with Armenian scholars will continue, since the state has great demands and expectations from them.
The President stated that he sees a new approach to the development of science in Armenia. Accordingly, Armenian scholars have come to the conclusion that there is a need to optimize and make effective use of the available resources.
He stressed that the Armenian state continues to hold the conviction that maximum result needs to be attained with available resources.
As per Sargsyan, once the desired result is achieved, and parallel to an increase in state revenues, additional funds will be provided.
According to the President, a balanced approach should be found that will enable to justify the expectations of the state and society, alike.
“With little opportunities, we shall resolve major problems,” Serzh Sargsyan added, in particular.