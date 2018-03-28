Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, IRNA reported.
According to the source, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials met the Iranian leader at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Hassan Rouhani will reportedly meet with Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, to discuss the development of the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. Bilateral documents are expected to be signed between the two countries.
The leaders will take part in the opening of Neftchala automobile plant and the Astara-Astara railway line.