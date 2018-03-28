YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party has a 125-year history, and every young person who has gone through the “school” of this party can gain sufficient knowhow for future work in public office.
Arsen Hambardzumyan, recently elected representative of the ARF Supreme Body, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Wednesday.
At the same time, Hambardzumyan noted that even though the ARF greatly appreciates the considerable knowhow of incumbent President—and ruling coalition partner Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan, it believes that they, too, can prepare worthy recruits.
“If Sargsyan shares his knowhow with the younger generation, it will help politicians create worthy substitutes,” added the representative of the ARF, the junior partner of Armenia’s ruling coalition.
And speaking about Serzh Sargsyan’s possible nomination as the next prime minister, Arsen Hambardzumyan noted that the ARF will respect any corresponding candidacy which their ruling coalition senior partner RPA will nominate.