Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Shombi Sharp, new UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia.

Congratulating Sharp on assumption of office, the PM expressed confidence that he will contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation. The Premier noted that there is close cooperation with the UN Office in Armenia, several effective programs have been implemented and, in the meantime, there are new promising domains for joint work. Karapetyan introduced his government’s reform agenda, noting that Armenia has great potential for sustainable development and the steps being taken are aimed at its full implementation.

Shomby Sharp, in turn, considered it an honor to assume the office UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia and assured that he will do his utmost to promote the United Nations’ successful involvement in Armenia’s development programs. Welcoming the reforms launched by the Armenian government as well as the country’s growth indicators and macroeconomic performance, Sharp stressed that the UN stands ready to support the ongoing reforms and investment programs in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator said he is happy to assume office in the current year when Armenia is to host a number of major national and international events.

Subsequently, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for UNDP-Armenia cooperation. In this context, they reflected on the Armenia 2030 development agenda and attached importance to close cooperation toward its implementation.