BMW of North America was sued by the US drivers, BMWBLOG reported.
According to the source, the complaint was filed in the New Jersey court because BMW installed software which was designed to cheat emissions test in 2009-2011 X5 and 335d.
“As a matter of principle, BMW Group vehicles are not manipulated and comply with all respective legal requirements,” a spokesman for BMW North America, Kenn Sparks, said in an emailed statement.
At the end of February, a preliminary investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emission controls was launched in Munich.