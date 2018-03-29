YEREVAN. – ArmHiTec-2018, an international exhibition of arms and defense technologies opened in Yerevan on Thursday ay Yerevan Expo Center.

The exhibition that will last until March 31 is organized by Armenia’s Defense Ministry, Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines PLC and Exhibition Companies Group “BIZON” as the Operator.

Within the framework of the exhibition, an extensive scientific and practical program is planned, an Armenian-Russian round table will be held in the format of a joint meeting of the CSTO Military Industrial Commission, the board of the collegium for military-technical cooperation and interested ministries and departments of Armenia, the Armenian-Russian conference, the CSTO interstate council on military-economic cooperation.

The samples of weapons and military products, communications equipment, optoelectronic equipment, robotic complexes will be exhibited.

The exhibition is attended by 34 Armenian and 30 foreign companies from 14 countries. Among them are Russian enterprises Rosoboronexport, Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, MiG, Indian companies BEL and Larsen & Toubro, companies from Germany, Italy, France, and China

Delegations from ten countries came to Yerevan to take part in the exhibition.