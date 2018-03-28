Slovakia has recalled its ambassador from Moscow for consultations, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak told reporters.
According to him, Slovakian ambassador was recalled from Russia for the first time in 25 years, Reuters reported.
“The government has backed my recommendation to recall our ambassador to Russia for consultations. It’s a serious diplomatic step, we haven’t recalled an ambassador in 25 years. The process continues, I will meet with the head of Slovakia’s secret service today and, depending on the information, we are ready to take further steps,” the foreign minister said.
Luxembourg also decided to recall its ambassador from Moscow.
“The Luxembourg government condemns the attack in the strongest terms and agrees with the analysis of the United Kingdom that it is very likely that the Russian Federation is responsible for this act and that there is no other plausible explanation,” Luxembourg foreign ministry said in a statement.
The United States and several European countries are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in response to an attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal.