Malta’s government is recalling the ambassador from Russia for political consultations following the attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Times of Malta reported.
“The government of Malta condemns the attack in Salisbury in the strongest possible terms, and agrees with the United Kingdom government’s assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
As reported earlier, former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. The United States and several European countries are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in response to an attack.