The Armenian member of the Estonian delegation was detained at the international airport of Baku and then sent back to Estonia, Armenian ambassador in Tallinn said.

Tallinn City Council member Karine Oganesyan, had traveled to Baku to attend an international conference of pedagogues. Oganesyan was issued an Azerbaijani electronic visa, and she headed to Baku as an Estonian delegation member.

California State Assembly Member Laura Friedman has introduced resolution which declares April 24, 2018 as Armenian Genocide 103rd Anniversary Commemoration Day in California.

She noted that this resolution is an opportunity for Californians to pay tribute to the memory of millions of Armenian victims, and to demand from leaders to condemn any attempt to deny the historical fact of Armenian Genocide. Friedman will read this resolution during the respective voting at the California State Assembly set for April 23.

Armenian and North Korean citizens cannot purchase real estate in Turkey.

Turkish authorities have changed the procedure and lowered the amount for buying real estate. From now on if a foreigner purchases at least $300,000 of real estate in Turkey, he can be granted Turkish citizenship, in return. However, the changes do not refer to the citizens of Armenia and North Korea.

US President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Trump tweeted.

US President also confirmed that he had received message last night from Chinese Xi Jinping over his meeting with North Korean leader.

Armenia will host ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies from March 29 to April 1.

Thirty companies from fourteen countries, as well as all Armenian military industry companies will take part in this event. The exhibition is aimed at strengthening Armenia’s defense capability, developing domestic military industry, and deepening cooperation with partners.

The number of those affected by the Kemerovo shopping mall fire has reached 76, including 27 children.

Fourteen people continue to receive treatment in the town’s hospitals, and 62 others were provided outpatient medical assistance. A large fire occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo town on March 25. According to the official information, it claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

Armenia's national team suffered a 0-1 defeat from Lithuania during the friendly match on Tuesday.

Lithuania's midfielder Ovidijus Verbickas scored the only goal. On March 24 Armenia played a 0-0 friendly against Estonia.