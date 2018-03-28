YEREVAN.- Heads of the foreign states and official delegations haven't been invited to Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian's inauguration ceremony, head of Armen Sarkissian's office, Hasmik Petrosyan told Radio Liberty.

According to her statements, nevertheless, there will be foreign guests, but they can't report yet who will exactly be. However, the Prince of Wales Charles is not on the list of invitees.

The special session of the Parliament on April 9 during which the President-elect will take office, is expected to be convened at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex at 12:00.