Poland signed $4,75 billion deal with the US on Wednesday to buy Patriot missile defense systems, AP reported.
Polish President Andrzej Duda described the deal as "historic" for Poland and its armed forces.
“It’s a lot of money, but we also know from our historical experience that security has no price,” Duda said.
This agreement is the largest in Poland over the past 30 years.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Patriot system will increase security in Poland and the surrounding region in an “unprecedented way.”