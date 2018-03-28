Sarkissian's inauguration ceremony will not be attended by representatives of foreign states

Poland signs $4.7 billion deal for US Patriot missile defense systems

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.03.2018

Armenian FM receives Frank Engel

2 killed in explosion at Italian Livorno port

US embassy issues statement on inaccurate reports about US budget spending

Hyundai center in St. Petersburg on fire

Artsakh president hosts consultations

Malta recalls ambassador from Russia

Arthur Soghomonyan: World football stars will come to Armenia

Car hits tree in Armenia, driver and passenger die on the spot

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ruling coalition partner to support any PM candidate nominated by associate

Slovakia recalls ambassador from Moscow over Skripal attack

Trump looks forward to meeting Kim Jong Un

Karen Karapetyan: Armenia has great potential for sustainable development

Ambassador: Russian-Turkish company will accept applications for Schengen visa in Armenia

Ara Babloyan: We hope Cyprus will quickly conclude internal procedures for entering Armenia-EU agreement into force

US drivers sue BMW for software designed to cheat emissions tests

Iranian President arrives in Baku

Serzh Sargsyan: There is new approach to development of science in Armenia

2 passenger planes collide in Tel Aviv airport

Azerbaijan spiritual leader: Armenians have become damnation to us

German Embassy in Armenia stops accepting applications for visa, transfers to VisaMetric

Armenian Genocide remembrance resolution submitted at California State Assembly

Armenia MOD: Russia says it will reduce supply of weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenian member of Estonia delegation detained at Baku airport for 12 hours

Armenia to hold international exhibition of arms and defense technologies

Armenia official says US sanctions cause concern

Newspaper: Armenia officials who accumulated riches before July 1, 2017 can happily enjoy them

Number of Russia shopping mall fire victims reaches 76

Trump extends national cybersecurity emergency for 1 year

New Turkey citizenship law not applying to Armenia

Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital

Theresa May: 25 countries moving to expel Russian diplomats

Putin and Erdogan discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara

Armenia's President-elect meets Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs

PM Abadi: Iraq will prevent militant Kurdish attacks on Turkey

Israeli ex-spymasters accuse Netanyahu of jeopardizing the country’s future

Armenian President receives Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs

Trump discuss with Merkel and Macron expulsion of Russian diplomats

Expert: Artsakh president’s visit to US was a success

Der Spiegel: Tape shows Erdoğan ordered protests in Germany

Armenia MoD: Armenia and Russia discussing deployment of military police at Gyumri base

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.03.2018

May calls for further measures against Russia over Skripal attack

Investigative Committee posts video from Kemerovo shopping centre

South Korea confirms Kim Jong-un's visit to China

NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats

Honorary Consulate of Armenia opened in Chicago

FM: Armenia will continue efforts for prevention of crimes against humanity

Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg opens in Yerevan

Expert: Turkey may switch from Afrin to Armenian settlements in Syria

Dollar drops, euro gains some ground in Armenia

5 most powerful armies of 2030 named

Turkish Defense Minister: S-400 agreements will not affect F-35s supplies

Armenia President: Cooperation with Ireland within international organizations needs to be intensified (PHOTOS)

Yerevan residents commemorate Russia shopping mall fire victims (PHOTOS)

2 Armenians die in Russia car accident

Luxembourg FM: 2018 is important year for Armenia

Mourning declared in Russia after shopping mall fire

Petition launched to support Armenian American Museum

8 hospitalized in Yerevan car accident (PHOTO)

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan should abandon linguistic exercises and return to reality

How PicsArt brights up the working day?

Luxembourg FM about lifting visas: Armenia is on the right track

One dead in Yerevan car crash

Kemerovo tragedy: 41 children killed in shopping mall fire

Australia MP remembers victims of Armenian Genocide

Luxembourg FM: the day will come and Karabakh conflict will be solved

Luxembourg FM says visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial was important to him (PHOTOS)

Luxembourg FM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Rally staged in Russia’s Kemerovo, demonstrators demand meeting with President Putin

Newspaper: Russia to no longer sell weapons to Azerbaijan?

Iceland suspends high-level bilateral contacts with Russia

Donald Tusk: EU and Turkey did not reach specific compromise

Danny Tarkanian to run for US Congress, instead of Senate

EU worried over Erdogan’s adherence to rule of law at home and his actions in Syria

Trump 'prepared to potentially withdraw' from Iran deal

China urges WTO members to unite for counteracting against US

White House: Russia's 'brazen' attack prevents better ties with US

North Korea leader is in China: Bloomberg

EU foreign ministers can take possible further measures against Russia by June

Ambassador: Expansion of cooperation with Armenia is important for Georgia

Kremlin: Measures over expulsion of Russian diplomats will follow

Erdogan: Turkey’s EU membership remains strategic goal

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan ‘forgot’ about destruction of ancient Armenian cemetery

Pyongyang urges US to abandon policy of sanctions and pressure

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.03.2018

US expels 60 Russians over Skripal case

Russian Ambassador slams US decision to expel Russian diplomats

Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over Skripal case

Theresa May: Russian diplomat explosion is strong signal to Moscow

Russia to expel at least 60 US diplomats

Nalbandian and Ambassador of Ireland discuss Armenia-EU agreement

Tusk: Additional measures against Russia not excluded

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Preliminary reports: No Armenians among injured in Russian shopping mall fire

Zatulin: Russia drew relevant conclusions after April 2016 incidents in Karabakh conflict

Russian MP: Moscow not holding talks with Ankara over Karabakh issue