Deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi is being detained in conditions that fail to meet international standards and could lead to his premature death, according to a report released Wednesday by three British lawmakers, AFP reported.
Morsi, who has a history of ill-health including diabetes, liver and kidney disease, is not receiving the adequate medical care required, the Members of Parliament found.
The parliamentarians -- who formed an Independent Detention Review Panel -- also highlighted that 66-year-old Morsi is kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, with just one hour for him to exercise alone.
That could be classified as torture by the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the panel noted.
"Our conclusions are stark," said panel chair Crispin Blunt MP, presenting the findings in London.