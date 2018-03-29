British authorities are checking the circumstances behind the granting of gold-plated visas to about 700 Russian citizens, between 2008 and 2015.
Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, informed about the aforesaid in response to a respective query by Yvette Cooper, chair of the Home Affairs Committee, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Cooper stated that some of them could have been granted residency in Britain by way of “investor visas”—which are open to people who stake £2m or more in the UK—but without due inspection of the origin of their respective money, and she called on the Home Office to conduct a retrospective investigation into this case.
Rudd responded that she already had ordered such investigation to find out whether there is a need to take any resultant action.