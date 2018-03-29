YEREVAN. – President—and Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan will need, like air and water, the support of—Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan and the National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction which he heads, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Even though, in the formal sense, the RPA and its (…) [ruling] coalition [junior] partner [the Armenian Revolutionary Federation] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party] have [parliamentary] majority which is enough for Sargsyan to be elected to the office of Prime Minister, the support of ‘Tsarukyan’ bloc will provide additional strength to Sargsyan’s rule.

“No one can rule out the possibility of surprises, especially in a country like Armenia where the parliament has demonstrated an exceptional ability to change colors in a few hours,” wrote Zhamanak.