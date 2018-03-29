YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has submitted for ratification the protocol on applying certain provisions of the agreement regarding Kyrgyzstan’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) treaty.

The respective decision was made at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

The Minister of Finance, Vardan Aramyan, presented the draft decision. According to him, in particular, the point on this agreement, and which specifies the procedure for addition and distribution of the import customs duties’ amount and its transfer to the budgets of the EAEU member countries as revenue, will come into force.

Import customs duty rates are set separately for each member state.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.