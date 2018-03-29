YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia will propose the French Development Agency (AFD) to provide a €500,000 grant for preparing the full implementation of a single tax code, pursuing fiscal reforms, and strengthening fiscal administration in the country.
The respective decision was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, during which Deputy Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan introduced the draft decision.
This grant agreement will be signed along the lines of the €40mn loan agreement, which the Armenian government and the AFD had concluded in November 2016.