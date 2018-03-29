Georgian interior ministry is expelling a Russian diplomat from the country, Sputnik-Georgia reported.
“The Ministry expresses solidarity with Great Britain, it supports the position of the UK and the international community on this issue, and therefore considers the employee representing Russia's interests in Georgia at the Swiss Embassy unacceptable and demands that he leaves Georgia within seven days,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Georgian interior ministry condemns the use of chemical weapons in the UK, which caused serious damage to the health of three people and posed a serious threat to the life and health of others.
In 2008, Georgia cut off diplomatic ties with Russia when the latter decided to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
As reported earlier, former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. The United States and several European countries are decided to expel dozens of Russian diplomats in response to an attack.