France, UK and Germany try to persuade EU to back sanctions on Iran

CSTO expresses concern over situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Preliminary results: El-Sisi wins Egypt elections with 92% of vote

German Foreign Minister calls for seat in UN Council

Sargis Khumaryan mourns death of son and grandson in Kemerevo fire

Russian FM and OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh conflict

Greek minister: Armenia and Greece face common challenges

HALO Trust calls in external investigators to report on Karabakh incident

3 missing found among survivors after Kemerovo fire

Greece defense minister: Turkey is still far from European values

Greek Defense Minister: We want to see speediest resolution of Karabakh conflict

Karabakh President visits number of communities of Askeran region

France MFA secretary of state to visit Armenia

Names of casualties in Karabakh landmine explosion are publicized

3 killed in Armenia road accident

Georgia to expel Russian diplomat over Skripal attack

Dollar remains steady in Armenia

Armenia to propose French Development Agency to provide grant

Armenia included in project to help refugees with qualifications “passports” in Europe

President Sargsyan on hand at Yerevan international exhibition of arms and defense technologies (PHOTOS)

ArmHiTec-2018 exhibition opens in Yerevan

Names of injured in Karabakh landmine explosion are announced

Karabakh parliament statement on 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait is disseminated at UN

IMF to assist Armenia government to become a diversified middle-income economy

Armenia to receive arms from Russia within framework of new defense loan

Armenia government donates residence to incumbent President

Armenia ratifying Kyrgyzstan’s joining EAEU customs duty rate agreement

HALO Trust deminers killed and injured in explosion are natives of Artsakh

Azerbaijan MFA unaware of Estonia citizen of Armenian origin being expelled from Baku airport

3 HALO Trust employees killed and 2 injured in Karabakh landmine explosion

Armenian who died in Russia shopping mall fire with son was bodyguard (PHOTOS)

Landmine explodes in Karabakh, there are dead and injured

2 Armenians among Russia shopping mall fire casualties (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia President Sargsyan will need tycoon Tsarukyan’s support

Iran president to Azerbaijan counterpart: Karabakh conflict should be settled diplomatically

UK inspects circumstances behind issuing “golden visas” to 700 Russians

Akcam to discuss Armenian Genocide at Columbia University

White House: North Korea situation moving in right direction

Bako Sahakyan: Azerbaijani refugees naturally can return to Artsakh

Saudi king to award $2,000 to students studying abroad

Newly appointed Ambassador of Italy presents credentials to Armenian President

Conditions for Egypt's Mohamed Morsi could lead to premature death

Sarkissian's inauguration ceremony will not be attended by representatives of foreign states

Poland signs $4.7 billion deal for US Patriot missile defense systems

Armenian FM receives Frank Engel

2 killed in explosion at Italian Livorno port

US embassy issues statement on inaccurate reports about US budget spending

Hyundai center in St. Petersburg on fire

Artsakh president hosts consultations

Malta recalls ambassador from Russia

Arthur Soghomonyan: World football stars will come to Armenia

Car hits tree in Armenia, driver and passenger die on the spot

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ruling coalition partner to support any PM candidate nominated by associate

Slovakia recalls ambassador from Moscow over Skripal attack

Trump looks forward to meeting Kim Jong Un

Karen Karapetyan: Armenia has great potential for sustainable development

Ambassador: Russian-Turkish company will accept applications for Schengen visa in Armenia

Ara Babloyan: We hope Cyprus will quickly conclude internal procedures for entering Armenia-EU agreement into force

US drivers sue BMW for software designed to cheat emissions tests

Iranian President arrives in Baku

Serzh Sargsyan: There is new approach to development of science in Armenia

2 passenger planes collide in Tel Aviv airport

Azerbaijan spiritual leader: Armenians have become damnation to us

German Embassy in Armenia stops accepting applications for visa, transfers to VisaMetric

Armenian Genocide remembrance resolution submitted at California State Assembly

Armenia MOD: Russia says it will reduce supply of weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenian member of Estonia delegation detained at Baku airport for 12 hours

Armenia to hold international exhibition of arms and defense technologies

Armenia official says US sanctions cause concern

Newspaper: Armenia officials who accumulated riches before July 1, 2017 can happily enjoy them

Number of Russia shopping mall fire victims reaches 76

Trump extends national cybersecurity emergency for 1 year

New Turkey citizenship law not applying to Armenia

Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital

Theresa May: 25 countries moving to expel Russian diplomats

Putin and Erdogan discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara

Armenia's President-elect meets Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs

PM Abadi: Iraq will prevent militant Kurdish attacks on Turkey

Israeli ex-spymasters accuse Netanyahu of jeopardizing the country’s future

Armenian President receives Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs

Trump discuss with Merkel and Macron expulsion of Russian diplomats

Expert: Artsakh president’s visit to US was a success

Der Spiegel: Tape shows Erdoğan ordered protests in Germany

Armenia MoD: Armenia and Russia discussing deployment of military police at Gyumri base

May calls for further measures against Russia over Skripal attack

Investigative Committee posts video from Kemerovo shopping centre

South Korea confirms Kim Jong-un's visit to China

NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats

Honorary Consulate of Armenia opened in Chicago

FM: Armenia will continue efforts for prevention of crimes against humanity

Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg opens in Yerevan

Expert: Turkey may switch from Afrin to Armenian settlements in Syria

Dollar drops, euro gains some ground in Armenia

5 most powerful armies of 2030 named

Turkish Defense Minister: S-400 agreements will not affect F-35s supplies

Armenia President: Cooperation with Ireland within international organizations needs to be intensified (PHOTOS)