YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is interested in the products of the Moscow-based Defense Systems interstate financial-industrial group.

Andrey Trunov, a leading engineer of this group, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am during the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies, which is held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The products of this enterprise are aimed at fighting against drones, and Armenia also participates in its manufacturing projects.

And when asked whether the system is effective against combat drones which Azerbaijan had used in 2016, Trunov responded that these systems are designed for fighting against precisely such types of drones.