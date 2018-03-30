YEREVAN. – Armenian Elbat company plans to start exporting products to the Arab countries.
Viktor Papyan, administrative director of Elbat, said the company is targeted at production of batteries, including those for heavy equipment, as well as equipment for uninterruptible power supply.
This is the only such company in the region, Papyan said during Yerevan-hosted ArmHiTec 2018 exhibition.
The representative of the company preferred not to uncover details about exports, noting only that along with the already existing export to Russia it is planned to start export to the Arab countries. The production is based on the European, mainly Austrian and Italian technologies. Uninterruptible power supply systems are used in medical institutions, Papyan noted.