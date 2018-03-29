HALO Trust has invited external investigators to report on the landmine explosion that claimed the lives of three people in Karabakh, organization said in a statement.
“The injured are currently being treated in Stepanakert Hospital and HALO is contacting the families in Nagorno Karabakh of all those involved. We are working closely with the local police and authorities and have called in external investigators to report on the full facts of the incident,” the statement reads.
“Every day around the world, more than 8,000 HALO staff go to work in places where no one else can tread and this tragic incident throws into stark relief the dangers that they face and the importance of our work. Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno Karabakh.”
Those killed were identified as Pavel Hakobov, Marat Petrosyan, and Samson Avanesyan.
Two other demining specialists, Aram Mkrtchyan and Garik Gohiryan, were injured in the explosion.