Sargis Khumaryan, Armenian by origin, described the day his son and 10-year-old grandson died in a fire in Kemerevo.

According to him, on Sunday his son and grandson decided to go to the cinema to watch cartoons and in a while his daughter-in-law called him asking to run to the mall.

“I ran there but they did not let me in. I said that my son and grandson are there but they just put me into a bus.”

Sargis told Dozhd TV channel that he had a dream of how his son was dying.

“He was saving the children, he was crying, he would have survived, but he was saving people.”

According to Sargis, he identified his son by the watch and icon but the bodies haven’t been handed over.

The fire broke out in the shopping center of Kemerovo on Sunday. At least 64 people, including 41 children were killed as the result of the tragedy.