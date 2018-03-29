Three people were killed in and two were injured in a landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh.

An off-road vehicle exploded on a landmine at the neutral zone nearby Martakert town. All are employees of the HALO Trust organization, and they are Artsakh residents. One of the injured is in a critical, but stable condition.

Spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army said the incident has no connection with the army.

Two ethnic Armenians, a father and a son, died in the large fire that occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia.

Ethnic Armenian Dmitry Galanin, 43, his 10-year-old son Mikhail are among the victims. Local Armenians have assembled right now to honor the memory of the two Armenians killed, representative of local community said.

ArmHiTec-2018, an international exhibition of arms and defense technologies opened in Yerevan on Thursday ay Yerevan Expo Center.

The exhibition brought together 34 Armenian and 30 foreign companies from 14 countries. President Serzh Sargsyan attended the official opening on Thursday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Karabakh conflict should be resolved diplomatically.

During his visit to Baku, Rouhani said the regional stability needs to be strengthened with efforts by the two countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan. In Rouhani’s words, there is no military solution to the conflict.

The White House said on Wednesday the situation with North Korea was moving in the right direction after Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said they are “going to be cautiously optimistic” and the meeting “was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign has been working”.

Russia will supply weapons to Armenia this year within the framework of a new $100-million defense loan, Russian official said.

“The [arms] supply is scheduled for 2018,” Vldimir Drozhzhov said at the Yerevan-hosted ArmHiTec 2018 exhibition.

Three people were killed in a tragic road accident on Hrazdan-Ankavan highway on Wednesday.

Three residents of Hrazdan were killed after a vehicle hit a road safety barrier and turned over several times.