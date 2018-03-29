France, Britain and Germany are struggling to persuade their EU partners to support new sanctions on Iran in order to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

According to the source, at closed meeting of the EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, London, Paris and Berlin asked the EU to support the formal approval of new sanctions in April.

However, Italy, supported by Spain and Austria, resisted plans to impose travel bans and assets freezers sanctions on about 15 Iranians, companies and groups connected with the Iranian nuk program and its role in Syria’s war.

Rome believes these sanctions will not be enough to persuade US President Donald Trump not to withdraw of the Iranian nuclear agreement.

In accordance with EU rules, economic sanctions require unanimous support.