At least four Syrians have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of attempted murder and arson for their alleged roles in a Molotov cocktail attack on a mosque frequented by Turkish Muslims, police say Thursday, The Time of Israel reported quoting AFP.

The attack in the southern city of Ulm on March 19 caused only material damage and the eight people inside the building at the time were unharmed, local police say in a joint statement with Stuttgart prosecutors.

The suspects, aged 18 to 27, were arrested on Wednesday. One of the men has already confessed to the crime, according to the statement.

Prosecutors say they suspect the attack “may have been politically motivated”, but according to DPA news agency they declined to comment on reports that it was an act of retaliation over the Turkish offensive in the Syrian enclave of Afrin.

“The investigation, including into the motive of the Syrians… is ongoing,” the statement reads.