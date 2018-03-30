The animated video clip by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAU), and which is devoted to the remembrance of Armenian Genocide, took first place at an international festival in India, reported AnalitikaUA.net.

The UAU press service recalled that this work, entitled “Thank you for the chance to again flourish,” will be screened in May, within the framework of the out of competition program at the 71st Cannes Film Festival

Armenians are represented in this animated video clip by the pomegranate seeds.