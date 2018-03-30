YEREVAN. – Outgoing President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has decided not to make any radical changes in the government and within the authorities, at all, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Just a name change, and nothing else. He is no longer the president, but the prime minister, [and] Karen Karapetyan is not the prime minister, but the first deputy prime minister.

“Karen Karapetyan and his economic team will continue to remain as leaders who have achieved success in the economy. The provincial governors, the public administration apparatus officials will not be changed.

“Everyone should be happy that Serzh Sargsyan remains [in power],” wrote Zhamanak.