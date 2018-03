A least 17 people were killed when a minibus carrying illegal migrants hit a lighting pole on the Igdir-Kars highway in eastern Turkey, Anadolu reported.

According to the source, at least 17 people were killed and 36 were injured, seven of them are critical.

The bus was carrying illegal migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to witnesses, some of the victims were killed when they were hurled into oncoming traffic and hit by another car on the road.