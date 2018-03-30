YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday received Russian Ambassador Ivan Volinkin, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The PM thanked the Russian ambassador for his collaboration and productive work.

“We [Armenia] have unique relations with the Russian Federation,” Karapetyan told the diplomat, in particular, but added that there still is a considerable arena for further joint work.

Ambassador Volinkin, for his part, noted that it was a great honor for him to work in Armenia and contribute to the development of Armenian-Russian friendly relations.

“I’m leaving from Armenia with mixed emotions, since here I felt like in my homeland,” he said, in particular. “[But] I’m confident that I will not stop staying in touch with Armenia.”