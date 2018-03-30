YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday met with the governing body of the Young Scientists’ Support Program (YSSP) of Armenia.
The young scholars reported on the activities that were carried out in 2017 within the framework of this program, summed up the results of the YSSP activities between 2012 and 2017, and reflected on the future respective courses of action, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
President Sargsyan, in turn, assured that this program will continue, and he urged the young scholars to work actively from now on, too, and to further develop this program.
Also, the importance of and the need for generation change in science was stressed at this talk.