Russia decided to expel three Lithuanian and two Italian diplomats in response to similar moves from the countries, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Lithuanian diplomats should leave the country within the week.
Russia also gave two Italian diplomats a week to leave the country, Italy's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors from the countries that had expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.